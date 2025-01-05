Diego Martin West chairman: Rowley's shoes hard to fill

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks at parliament in the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on September 20. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

JACKIE LAZARUS, chairman of the PNM Diego Martin West Constituency, says she was not surprised by the Prime Minister’s January 3 announcement that he was retiring from active politics as he had hinted about it on several occasions, and she supported his decision.

Lazarus has been working with Dr Rowley since 1991, first as his campaign manager, then as chairman of the People’s National Movement Diego Martin West Constituency, and she said they worked well together and understood each other.

“I applauded his decision. I think he has given enough of his time to the country. He's now 75 years old and from the 2020 election he signalled very clearly that this was going to be his last term. And I know Dr Rowley very well. I knew when he said that, it was going to be his last term.

“There’s a time for every season and his family very much wants to spend more time with him. Now he has grandchildren, so his golden years should be a lot more relaxing.”

Rowley announced he would resign as PM “before the end of the legal limits of this term” and would not be seeking re-election as the PNM candidate for his constituency in this year’s general election at a news conference at the Central Administrative Services – Tobago, Scarborough.

This means a new prime minister will have to be appointed ahead of the general elections and that person must have the majority of the support of MPs.

Lazarus believed the constituents were also prepared for the move. She said there would always be loyalists who would cling to what they knew but there was a younger generation of people who were not as sentimental.

“Some people don't envisage change. And then some people, younger people, are far less attached to the sentimental values of that person being there in every corporation, in every institution.”

She said Rowley’s term in office was “profound,” and since there was no one like him, that was not what the PNM was looking for to replace him as MP.

Instead, she said the PNM should look for someone who could represent the party as well as the interests of the constituents, which was made up of people of every socio-economic group.

She believed that person should be someone the constituents could be comfortable with and who was “keenly interested” in serving.

She said the PNM national executive would signal when the constituency would be open for nominees for the Diego Martin West seat.

“They will select a screening date and give us that advice, and then we would ask the party groups in the constituency to nominate a prospective candidate. That goes to the constituency executive who will interview each of the candidates and determine who is their preferred choice. And the candidates still have to be interviewed by the national executive, and selected by the screening committee of the national executive.”

In a press release from the Diego Martin West constituency office on January 4, Lazarus said Rowley’s tenure was defined by complexity, woven with strength, resilience, vulnerability and an unrelenting commitment to TT and the PNM.

She said his leadership was about meeting challenges head-on, with a steadfast resolve that inspired admiration and debate, and honoured his service.

“In navigating turbulent times, Dr Rowley understood that leadership is not about perfection but progress. He recognised the weight of standing alone in service of a collective goal and bore that responsibility with a determination that will continue to shape our national story for generations.

“For many, his journey may have been polarising at times. However, it is essential to understand that leadership requires courage and complexity, especially in trying circumstances.

“Dr Rowley’s legacy will undoubtedly serve as a testament to this. It will be a reminder that the work of a leader is not simply to weather the storms but to guide others through them with purpose, vision, and an unwavering belief that our brightest days are on the journey ahead of us.”

She added that the constituency office was committed to ensuring a seamless succession and remain focussed on addressing the needs of the communities it served.