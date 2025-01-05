Concacaf president congratulates TTFA on Coaching Convention membership

Concacaf pesident Victor Montagliani - (FILE PHOTO)

Concacaf president and FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani congratulated the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) for its membership to the Concacaf coaching convention at the A license entry level.

At Concacaf’s member associations presidents’ meeting in Florida, in mid-December, Montagliani acknowledged the nine inaugural members of the coaching convention.

TT achieved license A status alongside Canada while El Salvador was awarded license B and Anguilla, Belize, Cuba, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico granted license C status.

With TTFA now an approved member of the convention, a coach who possesses a current and valid TTFA A licence, for example, will be permitted to coach in any other member association which is a convention member.

This also means that all TTFA coaching licenses from A to C will now be updated with Concacaf’s logo.

>

The convention is an agreement between Concacaf and its member associations and serves as the regulatory framework for standardising coach education across the region.

Montagliani said, “I congratulate the nine founding member associations for successfully completing the application and evaluation process. I also thank them for their commitment to promoting coaching excellence, all as part of the One Concacaf vision.”

“The high standards for coaching and education established by the convention are essential for the continued positive development of the confederation.”

Through the convention, member associations gain access to the training and resources needed to deliver high-quality education to both current and aspiring coaches,” a Concacaf statement read.

They also have the ability to accredit coaches in their own regions with Concacaf coaching licenses.

All Concacaf member associations can become convention members by applying for one of four license levels, ranging from the C license to the pro license, the highest coaching award available across the region.

The presidents’ meeting also provided an opportunity to reflect on the eight-year transformation of Concacaf, and highlighted significant successes and milestones achieved by the confederation and its members.