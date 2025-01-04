UTT gunning for all Courts netball trophies

A UTT player defends against Police Netball Youth Club in the Fast5 netball tournament last year at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. - Jeff K Mayers/File photo

After sweeping last year’s premiership division by capturing all four titles, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) begin defence of their opening-day knockout crown on January 4, when the 2025 Courts All Sectors Netball League shoots off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.

In 2024, UTT were ruthless on the court, winning the opening-day knockout competition, league title, Steve Sergeant Challenge and Fast5 trophies.

For the new season, the tertiary team plans to repeat the feat, and is also hoping they can find similar success from their championship and alternate division teams.

UTT head coach Dr Bridget Adams said they’ve fielded a team in each division this year, and will be gunning for all trophies.

She said, “We won every competition contested in the premiership division last year and we are planning to defend every one again in 2025. It’s been a while since we’ve fielded a team in each division but we’re going all out this year.”

Initially, UTT were expecting to welcome some Caribbean talent to their squad for 2025, but plans did not materialise. However, Adams welcomed a full complement of local players and believes it augurs well for player development in TT.

Adams has confidence in her three squads as they have been training for the past four months despite the unavailability of facilities due to refurbishment and hosting of events.

“Facilities are hard to get to ensure you have the adequate amount of training time, and that is one of our setbacks right now. But we are working through it with the hope that we are going to achieve great things. We have a nice cadre of players, former and current national players, and some new ones also,” she added.

After last season’s success, UTT’s senior team went to Atlanta, Georgia, in September, and dominated an invitational tournament. Since then, the players have been sharpening up for the new season.

Despite a wealth of popular talent, Adams said UTT also boast some new student-athletes. She wants the new bunch to hit the ground running.

“We have some new student-athletes coming in on scholarship and they need a little more development. But as head coach, I’m throwing them out to the wolves to give them that competitive experience.”

Last year, UTT’s Kalifa McCollin Lopez was adjudged league MVP and had the best individual shooting average (88.18 per cent). Her accuracy in front the basket also helped them cop the league best team shooting average (79.28 per cent).

Teammate Daystar Swift took the title for best defence. Additionally, UTT’s Jelissa Goodridge also made it to the championship MVP team.

“We are coming to do our best given the circumstances that we operate under,” Adams said.

This season, the league comprises 19 teams: four in the premiership, seven championship teams and eight in the alternate.

Additionally, male players will be accommodated in the Open knockout competition and in games on the closing day. A maximum of two male players will be allowed on court at any time.

2025 Courts All Sectors Netball Teams

Premiership: UTT, Jabloteh, Metal Industries Co. (MIC Tigers), Unit Trust Sparks.

Championship: Bermudez United, Defence Force, UTT, Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC), Police, MIC Tigers, UWI.

Alternate: Defence Force, Fire Youth, Police Netball Youth Club, Police, TT Post, University of the Southern Caribbean (USC), UTC Sparks, UTT.