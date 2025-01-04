Tunapuna man dies in fatal road traffic accident in San Juan

- File photo

A 59-year-old man was the country's first road fatality for the year as he was hit on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) near San Juan on Thursday night.

The man was identified as Marlon Benjamin of Back Street, Tunapuna.

Police said around 7.30 pm on January 2, a 30-year-old man was driving his black Honda Vezel near the San Juan traffic lights when he noticed a man standing to his left.

Police were told by the man that he was going through the green light when he felt an impact and immediately pulled over to the right and observed that Benjamin ran into his path.

Benjamin was taken to hospital where he later collapsed and died while waiting on a CT scan.

>

Benjamin's injuries included a cut to his scalp, a skull fracture, a haematoma above his left eyebrow, a left clavicle fracture and an abrasion to his right elbow and right fifth finger.

A police report said the driver's PBR pass was issued on September 20, 2024 and expired on December 31, 2024.

Acting Cpl Adams is continuing investigations.