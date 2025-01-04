Carnival ramps up with small steelband prelims, Soka in Moka fete

Highlanders Steel Orchestra -

Carnival activities are ramping up and some of the earlier events are scheduled to happen this weekend.

Pan is on the schedule with the start of the small conventional band Panorama preliminaries.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore has said the panyards are safe spaces despite the state of emergency (SoE).

In a phone interview on Thursday, she said, “Panyards have always been safe and sacred spaces, and so the SoE is not going to do anything to us.

“I was very happy when there was not a curfew announced, because that would have definitely affected our preparations.

"But there is nothing to fear, all is well in our panyards.”

The pan body concluded its first Panorama category – the single pan – in December. San Juan Eastside Symphony was the winner.

She added that about 34 bands will be competing in the small conventional category.

She said the organisation was excited to start the year with pan.

“In the small band category it is going to be very competitive, because I understand (ace arranger) Duvone Stewart is back in the small band category. All those arrangers are going to be putting down fantastic arranged pieces.”

Saying pan is alive and well, Ramsey-Moore added that while Panorama was a competition, what was more important was community support, spirit and patriotism.

“This will bring back some excitement to TT as early as Saturday.”

The preliminaries of that category begins on January 4 in the northern region and continue until January 13. The semifinals will take place on January 18 and the finals on January 25.

Soka in Moka at 25

The popular all-inclusive fete Soka in Moka will also be held on January 5. The event turns 25 this year.

Soka in Moka’s founder and chair Janice Richards told Newsday people could always expect premium drinks, artistes, entertainment and food.

In a brief phone interview, Richards said the event will have some of the country’s top chefs, while providing a very safe environment.

“We consider everyone in the event a VIP, which is why we do not have a special VIP area. Everyone knows each other and looks forward to meeting each other,” she said.

Richards said there was an intergenerational crowd at the event, and over the years, the organisers had seen a more youthful crowd developing.

Patrice Roberts and the A-team band, Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-E-Nadan, D'All Starz band featuring Mical Teja, College Boy Jesse and Ding Dong, Olatunji, Grenada’s Blaka Dan and St Lucia’s Teddyson John are among those scheduled to perform.

Usually the event is held on January 1, but the committee members decided to host it on January 5 as this year’s Carnival season is long (Carnival is March 3 and 4).

Richards said all committee members work for the love of Trinity College, Moka, Maraval, and their service was voluntary.

Richards believes Soka in Moka has found the best model and plans to stick with it well into the future.