Armour resumes duties as Attorney General

Attorney General Reginald Armour. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

REGINALD ARMOUR has resumed his duties as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs after returning from abroad on private business, a release from his office said on January 4.

Armour left the country on private business on December 28, according to a release from the AG's office at the time.

This meant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young was Cabinet's chief legal advisor during the decision to implement the state of emergency on December 30.

He attended a Ministry of National Security press briefing alongside the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds on December 30 to explain the parameters of the emergency declaration.

The release also expressed Armour's gratitude to Young for acting in the position during his absence.

