TTPFL acting CEO: Player salaries will be paid by January 10

FILE: Action between Point Fortin Civic and Prisons FC during a TT Premier Football League clash at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 14. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Acting CEO Yale Antoine has said TTPFL tier one players will receive their salaries for December 2024 by January 10, 2025.

Speaking to Newsday on January 2, Antoine, who is also the TT Football Association (TTFA) executive secretary, was responding to reports which circulated earlier this week, alleging that TTPFL clubs were prepared to strike for the matches on January 3 because of the non-payment of their salaries.

“I would have heard it (threats of a player strike) through the grapevine, which is the only place you’d hear those things, really,” Antoine said.

Having started its 2024/25 season on December 6, the TTPFL is heading into its fifth week of matches on January 3, with a scheduled clash between reigning champions AC PoS and First Citizens Knockout Cup holders Defence Force sure to appeal to the neutrals.

With the TTPFL using government subvention to pay players’ salaries, Antoine said the Sport Company of TT (SporTT) is yet to release the funds which would have covered salaries for December. He said the delay was out of the league’s and SporTT’s control.

“There are quite a few trenches outstanding at this time,” Antoine said, when asked about the funds the TTPFL is set to receive from SporTT.

“We were hoping that it would happen last week or the week before that. But the salaries should hit the players’ accounts between this week and next week.”

In a letter to TTPFL stakeholders on December 31, Antoine said the TTFA was intent on fulfilling its obligations.

“Pursuant to our meeting today, the TTFA writes to confirm that all outstanding salary payments for December 2024, will be settled by January 10…we thank you for your continued patience as we endeavour to complete the payment process.

“Every effort is being made to meet this timeline, reflecting our dedication to supporting the development of football in TT.”

In February 2023, at the launch of the inaugural TTPFL season, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis said the government had committed to disburse $9 million towards the TTPFL for the first three seasons.

In the final season of that arrangement, Antoine said the TTPFL plans to return to the government for its continued support. He said the league now has a better understanding of how clubs run their affairs and reckons a shrewder approach can be used in determining how the funds are stretched across different areas.

The government funding covers the salaries of players and staff of the TTPFL teams and salaries of personnel brought in by the TTFA to work with the league, as well as to pay for flights and varying match venues.

Clubs are responsible for submitting monthly payrolls of their players and other staff members to receive the funding, and Antoine noted that some clubs still need the league’s guidance in this regard.

Antoine also disclosed that the next TTPFL tier two season is expected to kick off next week, after the league went through the club licensing process with teams last month. He said two-four Tobago-based clubs are expected to participate in tier two for the upcoming season.

Additionally, Antoine said SportsMax’s live-streaming of TTPFL’s marquee matches should resume on January 10, after a fruitful meeting earlier this week. He said the monetary figure hasn’t been finalised yet, as the parties are still ironing out those details.

Calls to TTFA president Kieron Edwards went unanswered.

“There are concerns, but our boys will play”

Newsday contacted several players and officials across the TTPFL to get their feedback on the strike rumours. At least one AC PoS player and another AC PoS club official said they had heard “absolutely nothing” about a player strike.

Central FC coach Jason Spence declined to comment,as he said he specifically deals with the club’s on-field affairs.

Meanwhile, another TTPFL club official, who wished to remain anonymous, said while the club’s players are concerned about December’s non-payment, they are still willing to play. The official said the team’s submission of the monthly payroll is done promptly, and they have only received delayed salaries on two previous occasions since the TTPFL was launched.

The official said this was the longest delay the club has been faced with, and it hasn’t received any confirmed timeline from the league yet.

A TTPFL coach, who also spoke anonymously, said strike action was unlikely as the players would be breaching the contracts they signed with the TTFA.

Coach of 1976 FC Phoenix, Nigel De Souza, said he and his players had no intention of joining the strike.

“Of course, we have heard about it (the strike threats),” De Souza said. “We have not been a part of these strike discussions.”

On December 31, De Souza said the club was told the salaries would be paid by the end of next week.

“We want the football to be played,” he said. “We’re not going to leave where we are in Tobago to come in strike in Trinidad.”

But, he said, “If payments aren’t made by (the end of next week), then the conversation might shift.”

Phoenix competed in TTPFL tier two in the league’s first season in 2023. And after winning the tier two title, they were accepted into tier one for the 2023/24 season after fulfilling the league’s club licensing criteria and financial criteria. Phoenix finished sixth in their first season in the TTPFL top flight.