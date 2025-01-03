Thousands break fireworks law

- Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: For those Trinidadians/Tobagonians who exploded and continue to explode fireworks, you have lost the right to complain about crime in TT, for you yourselves are breaking the law, having violated sections 99 and 100 of the Summary Offences Act, Ch 11:02.

We don't get to pick and choose which laws we observe.

Section 99 (1) states: "Except as prescribed by regulations under this act, any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine" of $1,000.

“Town” includes, according to the act, the cities of Port-of-Spain and San Fernando, and the borough of Arima, "and every part of the area within two miles of the boundaries of such city or either of such borough, and also any place or area declared by the minister, by order, to be a town or to be deemed to be included within a town for the purposes of the said sections."

Shame on the state for once again being an active party to the tens of thousands of breaches of this legislation, having completely foregone its responsibility for decades under section 101 of the same act.

>

We are truly in the hands of a parasitic oligarchy. But every rope has an end and divine justice awaits us all.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin