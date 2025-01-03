SDMS condemns ‘offensive’ videos

SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj. - File photo

THE Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) has condemned what it called a series of offensive videos and called on the police to take immediate action against the person who purportedly made fun of Hindus.

“These videos contain deeply offensive and derogatory remarks aimed at the deities and beliefs of Hinduism, as well as other religious faiths, including Islam and Christianity,” a media statement said on January 3.

“The SDMS unequivocally condemns these statements, which not only disrespect the sanctity of our beliefs but also have the potential to incite division and hostility among our diverse communities.”

The statement, signed by SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj, said a series of videos have been circulating on social media, produced by an individual mocking those of the Hindu faith.

Maharaj said the aggressive and inflammatory nature of this content is alarming and cannot be ignored.

Considering the serious implications, the religious organisation urged the police to take immediate and decisive action.

“It is imperative that the authorities investigate this matter thoroughly and hold the individual accountable for promoting hate speech and inciting animosity among different religious groups,” the statement said.

The statement recalled that last year, multiple Hindu temples as well as other places of worship were desecrated by vandals, many of whom were never brought to justice.

The statement added, “It is imperative that those who seek racial or religious division be held accountable for their actions.”

Maharaj said SDMS stands in solidarity with the National Council of Indian Culture and other religious organisations in advocating for peace, respect and understanding among all faiths.

“We believe that such actions are essential to maintaining the harmony that is vital to our multicultural society,” the statement said.

“We call upon all members of the community to remain vigilant and to report any instances of religious hatred or discrimination. Together, we must work to foster an environment of mutual respect and coexistence.”