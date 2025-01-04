[UPDATED] Maha Sabha secretary, RC Vicar General hit offensive online videos: No place for hate,religious intolerance

SEVERAL online videos, which target various religious communities, have drawn strong criticisms from leaders of the Hindu and Catholic faiths.

Fr Martin Sirju, vicar general for the RC Archdiocese of Port of Spain, was the latest religious figure to publicly condemn these series of online videos that promote religious intolerance and hatred against various religious communities.

The priest referred to the videos as unfortunate and misguided.

Sirju called on everyone, regardless of religious beliefs, to work together for the common good.

"Yes, we believe differently and so on, but we have to work together to build up the nation, especially at this time," he said.

He stressed the importance of being one's brother's and sister's keeper and working collaboratively "to build up our country for the betterment of all."

Sirju responded to the videos via a report in the Catholic News newspaper on January 3, emphasising that the person behind the videos misrepresented the core values of Rastafarianism, which are based on peace, love, and unity.

The person claims to be a follower of Rastafarianism.

Citing the renowned Rastafarian Bob Marley, Sirju recalled that the late legendary music icon had returned to Jamaica from London to "establish peace and prevent his country from exploding into violence."

The report added: "This act of peacebuilding, he observed, directly contradicts the rhetoric of violence and hatred espoused in the videos."

The vicar general emphasised that the misguided videos promote religious intolerance, religious hatred and even violence. He said all of these go against the teachings of Rastafarianism and many of the world's major religions.

"Everyone today is in the business of peace-making," Sirju said, adding that to secure a more peaceful world, people must work together.

He cited the Christian perspective, quoting scriptures from Ephesians and Colossians that speak about the cross of Christ as a symbol of reconciliation.

The priest further emphasised the importance of safeguarding traditions of harmony, co-operation and mutual respect.

He pointed to the "noble and edifying" tradition of people from different races, classes, and religions living together peacefully in societies, as exemplified by inter-religious organisations that serve as a testament to these values.

SDMS:

MUST PROBE

Earlier in the day and similarly, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) condemned the offensive videos and called on the police to take immediate action against the person who purportedly mocked Hindus.

"These videos contain deeply offensive and derogatory remarks aimed at the deities and beliefs of Hinduism, as well as other religious faiths, including Islam and Christianity," a media statement said on January 3.

"The SDMS unequivocally condemns these statements, which not only disrespect the sanctity of our beliefs but also have the potential to incite division and hostility among our diverse communities."

SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj signed the statement.

Maharaj said this content's aggressive and inflammatory nature is alarming and cannot be ignored.

Considering the serious implications, the religious organisation urged the police to take immediate and decisive action.

"It is imperative that the authorities investigate this matter thoroughly and hold the individual accountable for promoting hate speech and inciting animosity among different religious groups," the statement said.

The statement recalled that last year, multiple Hindu temples as well as other places of worship were desecrated by vandals, many of whom were never brought to justice.

The statement added, "It is imperative that those who seek racial or religious division be held accountable for their actions."

Maharaj said SDMS stands in solidarity with the National Council of Indian Culture and other religious organisations in advocating for peace, respect and understanding among all faiths.

"We believe that such actions are essential to maintaining the harmony that is vital to our multicultural society," the statement said.

"We call upon all members of the community to remain vigilant and to report any instances of religious hatred or discrimination. Together, we must work to foster an environment of mutual respect and coexistence."

