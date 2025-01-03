Bangladesh women to tour Windies this month

ST JOHN’S: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has officially announced the schedule for the Bangladesh women’s team’s white-ball tour of the West Indies, which will take place in St Kitts from January 14 to February 1, 2025.

The series comprises three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), all hosted at Warner Park in Basseterre.

The Bangladesh women’s team is set to arrive in St Kitts on January 14, with the first ODI scheduled for January 19. The ODI series will continue with matches on January 21 and January 24. Following the ODIs, the action shifts to the shorter format, with T20 fixtures on January 27, 29, and 31.

CWI Acting Chief Executive Officer Lynford Inverary underscored Warner Park’s importance as a cricket venue and welcomed the opportunity to host Bangladesh.

“Warner Park has long been a significant venue for West Indies cricket, and we are pleased to host the Bangladesh women’s team for this series. These matches provide a platform for high-quality cricket and contribute to the sport’s development in St Kitts and the wider Leeward Islands. We encourage the local fans to come out in full support, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the series.”

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe highlighted the series’ strategic importance in the broader context of the 2025 ICC 50-over Women’s Championship.

“This series against Bangladesh is crucial as we continue our campaign in the 2025 ICC 50-over Women’s Championship. The ODI series carries significant weight for our World Cup qualification hopes, while the T20 matches will provide valuable preparation as we continue to build depth in our squad. We expect competitive cricket from both teams, and these matches will be vital for assessing our progress and fine-tuning our strategies for the challenges ahead in 2025.”

Match Schedule:

19 January: 1st One-Day International

21 January: 2nd One-Day International

24 January: 3rd One-Day International

27 January: 1st T20I

29 January: 2nd T20I

31 January: 3rd T20I

