Tarodale man, 21, arrested for attempted murder of woman, 20

- File photo

A Tarodale man, 21, was arrested on January 1 for the attempted murder of a 20-year-old woman close to him.

Police said the 20-year-old woman returned to her Vistabella home with her nine-month-old baby and the man confronted her. They had an argument, during which the man drew a switchblade knife and stabbed her in the abdomen.

The victim's mother took her to the San Fernando General Hospital for emergency surgery.

Meanwhile a male relative of theirs detained the man until police could arrive.

Mon Repos police arrested him and seized the knife. He was taken to the Marabella Police Station.

>

Police were unable to interview the victim because of her surgery, but a nurse told them she had a wound to her abdomen and laceration to one lung.