Tarodale man, 21, arrested for attempted murder of woman, 20
A Tarodale man, 21, was arrested on January 1 for the attempted murder of a 20-year-old woman close to him.
Police said the 20-year-old woman returned to her Vistabella home with her nine-month-old baby and the man confronted her. They had an argument, during which the man drew a switchblade knife and stabbed her in the abdomen.
The victim's mother took her to the San Fernando General Hospital for emergency surgery.
Meanwhile a male relative of theirs detained the man until police could arrive.
Mon Repos police arrested him and seized the knife. He was taken to the Marabella Police Station.
Police were unable to interview the victim because of her surgery, but a nurse told them she had a wound to her abdomen and laceration to one lung.
