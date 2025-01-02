Integrity Commission awards NIHERST for 100% compliance

Haydn Gittens, chairman of the Integrity Commission (right) presents an award to Dr. Andrew Hunte, chairman of the NIHERST board of governors (left) for achieving 100 per cent compliance in the filing of declarations and registrable interests for the year ending December 31, 2023. - Photo courtesy NIHERST

The board of governors of the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (NIHERST) was awarded by the Integrity Commission for achieving 100 per cent compliance in filing declarations of income, assets and liabilities as well as statements of registrable interests for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Integrity Commission chairman Haydn Gittens presented the award to NIHERST board chairman Dr Andrew Hunte on December 18.

A press release from NIHERST said Gittens commended the organisation's board for its consistent adherence to compliance standards.

He said, “On reviewing the commission's records, it was evident that the NIHERST board has consistently demonstrated a commitment to integrity and transparency.”

Hunte thanked the commission for recognising the board’s efforts.

“This recognition by the Integrity Commission underscores our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability and good governance. As a board, we take pride in upholding these values, which are fundamental to the success of NIHERST's mission.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and integrity of every member of our team."

The NIHERST board of governors comprises Natasha Skinner-Rocke (deputy chairman), Barry Parasram, Ian Haywood Jr, Tafara Masaisai, Kheston Walkins and Sharon Baboolal.