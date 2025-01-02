Another pan milestone with Joshua’s marathon

Joshua Regrello crosses the 30-hour mark during his pan marathon on December 28. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: The country has achieved another milestone after the playing of the steelpan, the national instrument, for 31 hours by Joshua Regrello with the hope of setting a world record.

I commend him for his endurance, resilience, fortitude, mental capacity, marketing skills, and belief. I know of his family’s support, especially his dad, who is a strong advocate for the steelband movement and one of the outstanding leaders in the pan fraternity, after filling the gap left by Milton “Wire” Austin (one of the great leaders).

I am a lover of all genres of music and have a wide collection of steelpan music from bands and pannists such as Robert Greenidge, Ken “Professor” Philmore, Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, Andy Narell, Liam Teague, and Panazz, just to name a few.

Sadly, though, I was not too impressed with Joshua’s panmanship and musicianship. I found at times he was just hitting notes, but I suppose that’s his style. Good pannists use their wrists a lot with clarity and smoothness.

Our country is filled with an abundance of talent. There are a lot of good pannists all over the world showcasing our talent so the instrument is in a good place internationally.

>

Let us appreciate it, not just during the Carnival season, but through the entire year.

It is my plea to the administrators and high office-holders to invest in this instrument along with the corporate world so that the pan fraternity can gain more recognition.

I wish Joshua all the best as he continues his musical journey with the help of the Almighty.

Nothing in life is attained easily unless one is fortunate enough to gain some inheritance, so let us all applaud Joshua’s efforts as he moves to a higher place hoping to collect that pot of gold.

Pan is beautiful.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity