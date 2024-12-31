PNM screens Tobago nominees in January
The PNM will screen general election nominees for Tobago East and Tobago West on January 4.
In a statement on December 31, party general secretary Foster Cummings said the screening will take place from 4 pm at the Multipurpose Facility, Calder Hall, Scarborough.
Incumbent Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy and incumbent Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis are the sole nominees for these constituencies.
To date, the PNM has selected 32 candidates for the next general election, which is constitutionally due by August.
The party will reopen screening for nominees for D'Abadie/O'Meara after the death of incumbent MP Lisa Morris-Julian in a fire at her Arima home on December 16.
Morris-Julian was nominated unopposed for the constituency.
- Arima – Pennelope Beckles
- Arouca/Maloney – Camille Robinson-Regis
- Barataria/ San Juan – Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim
- Caroni Central – Adam Hosein
- Caroni East – Leena Rampersad
- Chaguanas East – Richie Sookhai
- Chaguanas West – Winston Mahabir
- Couva North – Brent Maraj
- Couva South – Aaron Mohammed
- Cumuto/Manzanilla – Nadia Ramatahai Singh
- Fyzabad – Kheron Khan
- La Horquetta/Talparo – Foster Cummings
- Laventille West – Kareem Marcelle
- Lopinot/Bon Air West – Marvin Gonzales
- Mayaro – Beatrice Bridglal
- Moruga/Tableland – Lisa Atwater
- Naparima – Sarah Nangoo
- Oropouche East – Richard Ragbir
- Oropouche West – Shawn Dube
- Point Fortin – Kennedy Richards Jnr
- Pointe-a-Pierre – Mukesh Ramsingh
- Princes Town – Rocklyn Mohammed
- San Fernando East – Brian Manning
- San Fernando West – Faris Al-Rawi
- St Ann’s East – Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly
- St Augustine – Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal
- St Joseph – Terrence Deyalsingh
- Siparia – Natasha Mohammed
- Tabaquite – Anil Ramjit
- Toco/Sangre Grande – Roger Munroe
- Tunapuna – Esmond Forde
Outstanding are Diego Martin West, Diego Martin North/East, Diego Martin Central, Port of Spain North/ St Ann's West, Port of Spain South, Laventille East/Morvant and La Brea.
