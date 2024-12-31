PNM screens Tobago nominees in January

Dr Keith Rowley speaks at the PNM's La Horquetta constituency meeting on August 20. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The PNM will screen general election nominees for Tobago East and Tobago West on January 4.

In a statement on December 31, party general secretary Foster Cummings said the screening will take place from 4 pm at the Multipurpose Facility, Calder Hall, Scarborough.

Incumbent Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy and incumbent Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis are the sole nominees for these constituencies.

To date, the PNM has selected 32 candidates for the next general election, which is constitutionally due by August.

The party will reopen screening for nominees for D'Abadie/O'Meara after the death of incumbent MP Lisa Morris-Julian in a fire at her Arima home on December 16.

Morris-Julian was nominated unopposed for the constituency.

Before PNM MP Lisa Morris-Julian's death, the party had selected 32 election candidates (including Morris-Julian).

Arima – Pennelope Beckles

Arouca/Maloney ­– Camille Robinson-Regis

Barataria/ San Juan – Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim

Caroni Central – Adam Hosein

Caroni East – Leena Rampersad

Chaguanas East – Richie Sookhai

Chaguanas West – Winston Mahabir

Couva North – Brent Maraj

Couva South – Aaron Mohammed

Cumuto/Manzanilla – Nadia Ramatahai Singh

D’Abadie/O’Meara – Lisa Morris-Julian

Fyzabad – Kheron Khan

La Horquetta/Talparo – Foster Cummings

Laventille West – Kareem Marcelle

Lopinot/Bon Air West – Marvin Gonzales

Mayaro – Beatrice Bridglal

Moruga/Tableland – Lisa Atwater

Naparima – Sarah Nangoo

Oropouche East – Richard Ragbir

Oropouche West – Shawn Dube

Point Fortin – Kennedy Richards Jnr

Pointe-a-Pierre – Mukesh Ramsingh

Princes Town – Rocklyn Mohammed

San Fernando East – Brian Manning

San Fernando West – Faris Al-Rawi

St Ann’s East – Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

St Augustine – Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal

St Joseph – Terrence Deyalsingh

Siparia – Natasha Mohammed

Tabaquite – Anil Ramjit

Toco/Sangre Grande – Roger Munroe

Tunapuna – Esmond Forde

Outstanding are Diego Martin West, Diego Martin North/East, Diego Martin Central, Port of Spain North/ St Ann's West, Port of Spain South, Laventille East/Morvant and La Brea.