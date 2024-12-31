PM mourns death of another brother

The Prime Minister announced the death of his brother Alpheus on Facebook on December 30. -

The Prime Minister has announced the death of yet another one of his brothers.

In a post on his Facebook page on December 30, Dr Rowley thanked those who extended condolences and prayers to his family after the death of his brother Alpheus.

He gave no personal details about Alpheus or the cause of his death.

He was the third brother of Dr Rowley's to have died in the past four years.

On May 23, 2024, at an instalment of the Conversations With The Prime Minister, at Scarborough Library, Rowley announced the death of his brother Felix Joseph, 79.

In 2020, during the covid19 pandemic, Rowley lost another brother, Mathias Joseph, 81. Due to covid19 restrictions only five people were allowed to attend the funeral in Tobago.

Dr Rowley was absent during a media conference on December 30 where Acting Attorney General Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds gave details of a state of emergency called after police warned of a gang reprisals following the killings of six people over the weekend.

When asked why Rowley did not attend the media conference to address the matter, as the head of the National Security Council, Young told reporters it was not appropriate for the PM to do so.