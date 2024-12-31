It’s that time of the year

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Old Year’s Day/New Year’s Eve is the time many of us make resolutions to do things to improve our lives: exercise, eat healthy, spend more time in nature, and try to strengthen relationships, usually. What if this year we add self-love.

Change, as we know too well, isn’t usually easy. However, that should not deter us from taking steps towards happier lives.

Let us remember the importance of self-love which goes hand in hand with self-care. We should endeavour to do good things that bring us joy, though sometimes we have to struggle to break unhealthy habits.

There’s valour in effort and we must remember this and applaud our efforts, metaphorically and even literally, if that brings a smile to our face.

This year, let’s prioritise our physical, emotional and mental health. This can include things like getting enough sleep, journalling and practising gratitude.

>

When we take care of ourselves, we can take better care of others. When we love ourselves, it’s easier to love others, and as that beautiful song by Jackie DeShannon reminds us, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love.”

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

renukamaraj@gmail.com