Water war in the capital

DOWN BUT NOT OUT: This vendor was all smiles when she realised her male adversary would be bested by another woman during a water fight on Charlotte Street on December 28. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Buckets and plastic bags of water were the weapons of choice for several Charlotte Street vendors, who entertained themselves with a friendly water fight on December 28.

Their playful antics amused fellow vendors, pedestrians, and even police officers who briefly passed by during the light-hearted encounter.

The vendors told Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers, who was there to capture these moments, that their sales were slow and they were keeping themselves busy.

