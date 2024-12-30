N Touch
Water war in the capital

DOWN BUT NOT OUT: This vendor was all smiles when she realised her male adversary would be bested by another woman during a water fight on Charlotte Street on December 28. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Buckets and plastic bags of water were the weapons of choice for several Charlotte Street vendors, who entertained themselves with a friendly water fight on December 28.

Their playful antics amused fellow vendors, pedestrians, and even police officers who briefly passed by during the light-hearted encounter.

The vendors told Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers, who was there to capture these moments, that their sales were slow and they were keeping themselves busy.

BUCKET BRIGADE: Perhaps tired of losing this water fight, one of the women grabbed a bucket of water to better defend herself. -

TOO LATE: This vendor is drenched even as she aims to throw a plastic bag of water at another vendor on Saturday on Charlotte Street.

ANSWER BACK: This vendor drenches a woman with a bucket of water during a water fight on Charlotte Street on December 28.

TWO AGAINST ONE: Three vendors at the start of their water fight on Charlotte Street on December 28.

THE BEGINNING: A Charlotte Street, Port of Spain vendor throws a plastic bag filled with water at one of her colleagues on December 28.

