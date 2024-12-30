Sherfane Rutherford nominated for ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year

Sherfane Rutherford -

DUBAI: West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Cricketer of the Year award following a stellar 2024 for the men in maroon.

The Guyanese left-hander made the list following a remarkable year with the bat, during which he scored 425 runs in seven innings at an average of 106.25.

Demonstrating resilience and skill under pressure, Rutherford made a strong start to 2024 with three consecutive half-centuries in a losing series against Sri Lanka.

Rutherford’s contributions were exceptional, amassing 204 runs at a strike rate of 107.36 and being dismissed just once.

The 26 year old continued his impressive form on home soil, scoring 54 off 36 balls in his sole innings against England in Antigua. However, his standout performance came in December during the home series against Bangladesh. In the opening match in St. Kitts, Rutherford played a sensational innings, scoring 113 off just 80 balls to secure a comfortable chase of 295 and give his team a 1-0 series lead. He followed up with an unbeaten 24 not out and a solid 30 in the remaining matches, contributing significantly to the West Indies’ commanding 3-0 series sweep. He now stands as one of the contenders for the ICC Player of the Year award, alongside Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis.

The winner of this prestigious award will be announced in January 2025.