No more excuses on crime

CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher -

THE EDITOR: It certainly isn't the outcome any of us wanted, but 2024 has broken a grim record with the highest murder toll in local history.

With 615 murders at the time of writing on December 27, TT once again finds itself with the unenviable reputation as a Caribbean crime hotbed.

Junior Minister of National Security Keith Scotland on Christmas Day gracefully admitted that both he and the police service – which he has specific responsibility for – have missed their mark and must work harder for the new year.

While his remarks provide no immediate relief, they are a refreshing change from the usual hubris and bluster from his senior colleague Fitzgerald Hinds and police commanders as he has avoided making excuses.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has in the recent past also sought to take focus off our murder woes and insist on celebrating minor dips in other categories of serious crimes.

We the citizens who take a chance with our safety each time we leave our homes cannot share her enthusiasm.

But while the police leadership seeks to pat themselves on their collective backs for whatever initiatives that led to small decreases, they also wish to pass the buck on murders, reciting that they cannot control the actions of people.

While it is unrealistic that the police will stop every murder that arises, there is the expectation that they have a vision on what should and can be done.

Simply put, they cannot cherry-pick what to accept credit for and what they should leave to chance. Either their plan works or it doesn't.

But then again facing facts has never been the strong point of public servants. However, as we enter a new year – which also happens to be an election year – concerns over our security remain higher than ever.

We the public owe it to ourselves to support the police however we can, but the authorities must present a plan worth supporting in the first place.

More excuses simply will not do.

DAMIAN HOWARD

San Juan

