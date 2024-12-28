Why EMA notice about fireworks?

THE EDITOR: Why does the EMA (Environmental Management Authority) waste money and time every year issuing notices about the conditions for using fireworks?

This year is no different.

The notice clearly outlines the conditions under which fireworks can be sold, where they can be set off, and the penalties for not following the law. However, fireworks are sold everywhere in this country – in car parks, on the streets, and even next to police stations. I’m certain that 99 per cent of those who have purchased fireworks over the years have yet to see a permit, let alone possess one to ignite them.

This yearly courtesy notice from the EMA serves absolutely no purpose and highlights the fact that laws in this country are not respected. A Christmas greeting advertisement would have the same impact.

C PETERS

via e-mail