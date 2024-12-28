Ministry of Works and Transport hosts Employee Entrepreneur Expo

Mersai Campbell stands next to his display of seasoning, peppers and fruits. -

The festive season came alive as the Ministry of Works and Transport’s head office hosted its Employee Entrepreneur Expo on December 13.

A media release said, this event is an initiative of the ministry to promote entrepreneurism by facilitating a platform for budding and seasoned entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their merchandise.

Mersai Campbell from the Employee Relations Unit said, “I am grateful to the ministry for allowing me the opportunity to reach this market. I have greater respect for the people I work with to see their talent and passion on display.”

Items on sale included hand crafted jewellery, handbags, baked goods, speciality chow, plants, self-care products, fresh Paramin seasoning, ponche de crème, 3D

printing creations and much more, the release said.

Visiting the expo was Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport, Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, Sonia Francis-Yearwood, permanent secretary (MOWT) and Randall Karim, permanent secretary, Minister of Trade and Industry.

The ministry’s objective is to continue to promote a spirit of entrepreneurship by facilitating other opportunities in the future for staff.