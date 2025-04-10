Martin Superville celebrates 30th anniversary with Art in Coda

Martin Superville celebrates his 30th anniversary in visual arts with an exhibition which opens April 10 in Tobago.

Titled The Art in Coda, as a collaboration with Tobago Fashion Coda 7 at Magdalena Grand Golf and Beach Resort in Tobago, Superville’s collection comprises pieces he has done over the years and new work completed just in time for this exhibition, a media release said.

The exhibition will run from 6 pm-9 pm on opening night and continues daily until April 21, from 10 am-5 pm.

Superville, who is from Santa Cruz, has had an impressive career with his work displayed at spaces such as the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, Piarco Airport, First Citizens Bank, and the corporate boxes at the Queen’s Park Oval, Woodbrook.

In a newspaper interview, Superville described an artist’s work as a selfless career: “For you to create, you must have a sense of peace within yourself. You cannot be a creator in war. It’s very difficult for creatives to excel in an environment that is noisy.”

In addition to the exhibition, Superville will also host a silent art auction during the Tobago Fashion Coda 7.

“Art and fashion go together. It’s about bringing ideas to life, whether on canvas or with cloth,” Superville said in the release.

Tobago Fashion Coda 7 is a premier event which will coincide with the Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival which takes place from April 17-20.

Tobago Fashion Coda 7 is scheduled for April 18 at the Magdalena Grand.

For more info on Art in Coda visit: https://tobagofashioncoda.com/.