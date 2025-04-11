Married and Mischievous opens at SAPA

Three couples. One night. Too much alcohol. What could possibly go wrong?

See what happens when wedding vows collide with wicked revelations at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on April 12 and 13, when RS/RR Productions presents its next scandalous offering of 2025, a media release said.

Ever wondered what happens when you mix three married couples, a night of "relaxation," and way too many drinks?

The answer is pure chaos, absolute hilarity and the kind of bacchanal that will have you laughing until your sides hurt, the release said.

"Married and Mischievous invites you to the dinner party from hell – or heaven, depending on which character you ask. When the alcohol starts flowing and inhibitions start dropping, these seemingly respectable couples transform into truth-telling, secret-spilling, boundary-crossing mischief-makers who clearly didn't read the marriage handbook's chapter on Things You Should Never Say Out Loud," the release said.

"Hidden desires are confessed, awkward truths are revealed, and marriages teeter on the brink of disaster – or perhaps discovery? Because nothing says 'I love you' quite like finding out who your spouse really is after a few too many drinks."

Directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh, this adults-only comedy features Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Kern Samuel, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehal, Nicholas Subero and Benita Wilson – who will make you question everything you thought you knew about "till death do us part," the release said.

It said the show is not for the faint-hearted, the easily offended, or anyone who thinks marriage is all roses and romance. "This is marriage uncensored, unfiltered, and absolutely unhinged," the release pointed out.

Whether you're married, single, or "it's complicated," Married and Mischievous promises a night of laughter, mayhem and the reassuring knowledge that your relationship problems probably aren't as bad as these folks.'

Showtime is 8.30 pm on April 12 and 6.30 pm on April 13.