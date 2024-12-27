Skinny Banton releases Liquor

Skinny Banton, one of the Caribbean's popular artiste, has released a new song titled Liquor for Carnival 2025.

In a media release he said his music isn’t island-specific but music that shares the Caribbean aesthetic with the visitors coming into the region’s carnivals for an experience they’ll never forget.

It's been five years since Skinny Banton’s Wrong Again brought him unexpected success. The song remains as loved and enjoyed today, as it was when it was first released in 2019, the release said.

From Carriacou, Grenada, the jab culture proves to be a major source of inspiration for Skinny Banton, though not his only source, the release said.

Carriacou’s carnival is usually held around the same time as Trinidad and Tobago’s, he said.

His previous 2024 releases, Yard Fowl, Today and In Meh Feelings, have excited his fans. Liquor illustrates an underlying attribute of Caribbean enjoyment, the release said.

“This is a song for the people, a song for the drinkers and the people who add vibes to carnival with every sip they take,” he said in the release. In the same breath, he quickly encourages responsible alcohol consumption. “It’s never a good idea to overdo. Nobody likes a drunkard, so everything in moderation.

“Music is the universal language that we all connect with and just like we speak with different accents and languages, I believe music comes in so many variations, and they’re all worth listening to, or experiencing.”

Skinny Banton said he’s looking forward to the year ahead, starting off with TT’s Carnival and hopefully, making his way into every other festival on the annual carnival circuit.

“The people know good music. They need music to put a smile on their faces, make them move and sing along. That’s what I always try my best to provide,” he said, explaining his sound and style are a reflection of his personal appreciation for artistes like the Mighty Sparrow and other great calypsonians who made him stop and listen when he was growing up.

For more info on Skinny Banton, follow him on Instagram and Facebook @skinnybanton.