Boxing Day sales slow in Port of Spain

Lima McIntosh gets help with curtain options from a Mode Alive employee at Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on Boxing Day. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THERE were no early morning lines waiting to get into stores for Boxing Day sales, in stark contrast to the long lines and people camping outside for Black Friday sales in November.

Although some sales were advertised, from as early as 8 am on Boxing Day, there were no lines of people waiting to be let into the stores.

By 8.15 am, Mode Alive, Port of Spain employees were seen readying the store for the sales. Otherwise, many businesses on Frederick Street, Port of Spain remained closed.

When Newsday returned to the store at around 11.35 am, it was filled, with many people capitalising on the ten per cent off on already reduced prices.

The stores’ supervisor, who wished not to be named, said the store saw an increase in shoppers, which she attributed to the company’s new marketing strategy.

>

She said, “This morning the turnout was good. We opened at 10 am and, as you can see right now, it is full of people.”

The store closed at 4 pm on December 26 and the supervisor said it is having a Boxing Week sale instead.

At West Mall, cars were already in the car park at about 10.30 am. Inside, people were walking around looking for the best bargain in stores offering discounts ranging from 15-50 per cent.

One shopper who identified himself as Richard from central said, “Things real tight so everyone looking for the most they can get for whatever little they have.”

He said most of his family was aboard at the moment and he was using this time to get them gifts.

Richard did not think that a lot of people would rush Boxing Day sales.

He said he owns a business and foreign exchange was a major problem this year.

“Sales were really bad because we could not bring in stock for this year. Business had to be scaled down,” he added.

“It is Christmas so we have to make the best of it and that is what I am doing,” Richard said.

>

Port of Spain shopper Jeremiah was hoping to see bigger discounts at West Mall, Westmoorings, and was disappointed by most of the stores offering 20 per cent off.

“I feel like last year the sales were better,” he said.

He said he does not celebrate Christmas and was shopping for himself. He also believed that not many people would turnout for the sale.

Manswell from Carenage said he also expected to see a lot more people at the mall, however, he believed the economy played a large role in many people not turning out.

While, he too, said he expected a bigger percentage off, he understood that “everybody have to eat.”