Burnt body in Sangre Grande believed to be missing man

- File photo

The burnt remains of a man were discovered in the trunk of a vehicle in Sangre Grande on Boxing Day.

According to reports, the discovery was made at 3 pm along Ojoe Road in North Eastern Settlement on December 26.

The deceased is believed to be 32-year-old Dane Hosein Jnr who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

According to initial reports, Hosein Jnr, from Quash Trace in Sangre Grande, was last seen alive at about 10 am. on Tuesday.

He had left his girlfriend's home in his white Nissan Almera and told relatives that he would be returning to his home soon.

>

Hosein Jnr never returned.

A team from the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Captain Vallance Rambarath, went to the family's home and while there they got information that a burnt vehicle which matched the description of Hosein Jnr's missing car had been seen in an area known as Boisbande Village.

There they found a burnt Almera.

In the trunk, they found the burnt remains of a human being.

The police were notified and officers from the Eastern Division as well as the Homicide Bureau responded.

The deceased is believed to be Hosein Jnr.

Police are currently treating the incident as a homicide.

Up to late yesterday, officers of the Homicide Bureau and Eastern Division were still on the scene.