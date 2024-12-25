Our goose cooked in 2025

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The wickedness and vindictiveness of the PNM government was in full view with its now, allegedly, rescinded proposal to bar anyone with savings greater than $25,000 from accessing the old age pension.

These PNM politicians, who just fixed up themselves with multimillion-dollar back pay and significant salary increases, wanted to put the squeeze on prodigious savers.

The sinister reality is that, notwithstanding section 23 (1) of the Property Tax Act which relates to deferral of property tax, the government was probably looking at a land and building grab when the elderly ran out of money and had unpaid property taxes.

Instead of prosecuting those who take advantage of the system, the government chose to go after the innocent. These out-of-touch, tone deaf, don't-care and unfeeling politicians revealed their true colours to the nation.

The retreat was stunning, with Prime Minister Rowley, Attorney General Reginald Armour and Minister of Social Development Donna Cox all tripping over themselves to proclaim innocence.

As Shaggy sang some years ago, "It wasn't me."

This comes on the heels of a massive increase in extortion for money against small business people, and robberies with violence and murders against senior citizens.

There was also the unsavoury public battle between the leadership of the Fire Service and the Minister of Public Utilities, after the deaths of Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children.

Let us say a prayer for the families of Amina Mohammed and Bertram Greenaway who were murdered during robberies at their homes, and for Zahir Khan and Zaheer Samuel, 15, who were kidnapped for ransom and, thankfully, released or rescued. No PNM or UNC politician would have gone to visit them.

There are, allegedly, rogue police officers involved in some of these extortion plots. Why is nothing being done to weed them out?

Ordinary citizens are bearing the brunt of the failed policies of this PNM government while those responsible eat ham, lamb and jam. Do not forget the $50 million allocated to the Prime Minister, in the 2025 budget, to spend on "entertainment."

It seems as if the PNM is doing its best to lose the 2025 general election and the UNC is doing its best not to win it.

Regardless of whoever wins, our goose will be cooked in 2025.

Merry Christmas to the people of TT.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope