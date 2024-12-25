Jomal Williams guides Once Deportivo to Salvadoran Apertura title

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Jomal Williams (C) shares a moment with his teammates after clinching the 2024 Salvadoran Primer Division Apertura title on December 21. Photo courtesy Jomal Williams ' Instagram page. -

Out of favour Soca Warriors midfielder Jomal “Bebo” Williams helped his team Once Deportivo FC to the Salvadoran Premier Division’s 2024 Apertura title on December 21 when he scored the decisive goal in the final against CD Fas.

Playing at a packed Estadio Nacional Jorge “El Magico” Gonzalez in San Salvador, the teams finished square at 1-1 at the end of regulation time as a 64th-minute goal from Once Deportivo’s Luis Vasquez cancelled out a goal from Bryan Rios.

Five minutes into the first extra-time period, the 30-year-old Williams got his team’s go-ahead goal when he stabbed a right-footed shot into the top corner after receiving a lovely cross from the right side. Eduardo Gonzalez’s cross skimmed off the head of FAS defender Edson Melendez, while FAS skipper Rudy Clavel also missed his clearance. Williams wasn’t about to turn down the opportunity, though, and the former W Connection standout fired past custodian Kevin Carabantes to seal the title for his team.

Williams also played a key role in Once Deportivo’s run to the final, as he scored the decisive penalty in his team’s 5-3 shootout win against CD Cacahuatique at the end of their two-legged semifinal on December 15. The teams had finished tied at 2-2 after both legs.

Williams scored five goals in 18 games in the Arpertura season.

>

Williams has 19 caps for TT’s men’s national football team, with his most recent appearance coming against the Bahamas in the Concacaf Nations League in March 2023.