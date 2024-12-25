Hardest Mile run set for Boxing Day

Santa Rosa Park. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE second edition of the Hardest Mile will be hosted by the TT Association of Masters Athletics (TTAMA) and the Arima Race Club on December 26.

Boxing Day is a popular day for horse racing at Santa Rosa Park in Arima, but those in attendance will get additional entertainment with athletes competing in a one-mile run around the sand track.

The fitness of the competitors will be put to the test as running on sand is more difficult than running on asphalt.

The women's one-mile run will start at 3 pm and the men's race will begin at 4.30 pm.

Cash prizes will be up for grabs. The winner of the men's and women's category will each walk away with $1,000.

The second-placed finisher will earn $800 and the third-placed runner will cop $500.

Age group cash prizes will also be awarded in the Under-10, Under-15, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60+ divisions.

A six-race horse racing card, sponsored by First Citizens, is scheduled to start at 12.30 pm.

As of noon on December 24, approximately 70 people had already registered to compete.

The first edition was held in October, but looking ahead president of the TTAMA Sheldon Mason wants the Hardest Mile event held annually on Boxing Day.

Mason is grateful for all the supporters of the event including Bess Motors, a sponsor of the first-place prizes. The other sponsors are Saints Hardware, Teion Beauty Salon, Carpet House 2001, Paria, Caribbean Safety, Regis Auto, Silverpin Design Company Ltd and Jude Gordon.