Andy Charles is new national draughts champion

National draughts champion Andy Charles. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ANDY Charles emerged as the national draughts champion when the TT Draughts and Checkers Association (TTDCA) hosted the 2025 edition of the competition at the Waterloo Police Youth Club in March. After four weekends of action, Charles got the better of the field which included 20 players as he racked up 15 points to claim the crown on March 30.

In 2024, Charles recorded a fifth-place finish. However, this time around, there was no denying Charles as he recorded seven wins and a draw. Charles’ only defeat came in the final round when he went under to TTDCA president Nicholas Ramsundar, who finished in a four-way tie for fourth on 11 points.

Outgoing champ Kumar Sookram also had a solid tournament, and he finished level on 12 points with Timothy Dennis, who drew his matchup with Charles. By virtue of a tiebreak, Dennis was adjudged the runner-up, with Sookram placing third. Dennis landed four wins, to go along with four draws.

Ramsundar, Keith Sylvester, newcomer Kevon Brown and 14-time national champ Dickson Maughn were all tied on 11 points. A TTDCA release said in the tournament’s history, it was the first time every player suffered a defeat. The release also said there will be bright things in store for the frontrunners.

“Looking ahead, the top ten finishers from this championship will now have the opportunity to represent TT at World Cups, regional and international competitions. These events will provide crucial experience to boost international ratings and earn titles, aligning with the vision of the new TTDCA president Nicholas Ramsundar and his executive team to elevate local players to the world stage.”