Archbishop: Let Jesus rid Trinidad and Tobago of darkness, crime

Archbishop Jason Gordon preaches to congregants at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, on Christmas Day. - Photo by Paula Lindo

ARCHBISHOP Jason Gordon said Jesus Christ wants to be born into the hearts of people on Christmas Day. He said this will make a difference in the country and the world.

In his Christmas Day sermon to over 50 congregants at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Independence Square, Gordon said Christmas symbolises God’s message of joy and hope, even as people face grief and worry.

“We know there’s so much darkness and so much grief all around, and we know we see it in our city, we see it in our people. There is a heaviness in our land, and everyone is worrying about crime and worrying about all sorts of things that seem to be not what is right. People are feeling afraid because of the things we are experiencing in our city and in our nation. In the midst of that, we have God’s message of joy and hope.”

He said when Mary and Joseph went to Bethlehem, they knocked on the doors of all the inns and there was no room. He said something similar happens now when Jesus asks to enter people’s hearts.

“It’s not that God doesn’t want to come, it’s not that God is not in care for us, for our people and what we’re experiencing, but when we hear, knock, knock, knock, there is no room.”

He reminded the congregation that God is with everyone, as he was with his parents when he was born.

“If Jesus could come into a smelly stable, which was dirty and had animals, he could come into your life. He could come into this city and he could come into this country and he could come into this world.

“So when on Christmas Day, you hear knock, knock, knock, help him. Are we going to be like the people in Bethlehem, who said no room, or are we going to open our hearts? In the book of Revelations it says ‘Behold I stand at the door of your heart and knock, and whoever opens, I will come in.’ Jesus Christ wants to be born into our hearts.”

Gordon said families and lives would change if Jesus was allowed into people’s hearts.

“If he comes into our hearts and we feel that destiny of great joy from inside of us, that joy will radiate out into our families, it will go out into our community, it will go out into our city, out into our nation. It will fill the hearts of all of our people.”