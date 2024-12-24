Will cries of Fire Service now be taken seriously?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The Fire Service will now get all the blows from the PNM, John Public and those who do not vote.

Last year, a mother and daughter from Siparia were incinerated in their home. The Siparia Fire Station had an appliance, but it was not working. Penal had to respond; they were a Morris family too.

Earlier this year, the government was going to open the Point Fortin Fire Station and it had no fire tender. In fact, it is alleged a tender from Mon Repos was used for the opening, and that wasn't even fully functional. They may very well be using Heritage's equipment still.

Dr Roodal Moonilal and other citizens were told by the PM not to politicise their deaths. Well now the PNM ought not to politicise the death of MP Lisa Morris-Julian and her family. The PNM chastised the UNC for building a fire station in Mayaro out of sheer malice.

Keon Guy and Arnold Bristo Fire Service Association repeatedly pleaded with the government to act on breathing apparatus shortages, improper PPE and no suitable trucks. The roads could flip a fire truck. Do the fire hydrants have water in them. Did the fire hydrant near Morris-Julian's home have water in them?

Another issue facing the fire service is that there is only one hazmat team in the entire country – in Savonetta. Each parish should have a hazmat team for a chemical leak.

Do they have foam, CO2 or other extinguishing agents? What will happen if a chemical fire happens in Galeota? The hazmat team will have to come from Savonetta, too? Fitzgerald Hinds is the minister in charge of national security – this is their karma.

Election season is here. Will the cries of the Fire Service now be taken seriously?

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas