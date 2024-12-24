Minor still in custody over shooting death in Guaico Tamana

Jeremiah Outram -

The minor who was held in connection with the accidental shooting of her relative, 16-year-old Jeremiah Outram, on December 20 in Guaico Tamana, Sangre Grande, is still in custody without charge.

Police sources confirmed that officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, were preparing a file to send to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the afternoon of December 23.

Only after the file has been reviewed would the police charge or release her.

The minor, 15, and Outram, of La Horquetta in Arima, were filming themselves playing with a gun they found.

While filming the live social media video, the gun accidentally fired, hitting Outram in his head.

The Five Rivers Secondary schoolboy was taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where he later died.