2024 – A Year of Leaps and Bounds

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This is a self-reflective piece as the year comes to a close, titled 2024 – A Year of Leaps and Bounds.

The days fly past on our calendars

Mindful or mindless...it all depends on our inner recalibrations

January to December 2024 is now a vivid video reel of cinematic or apoplectic experiences

Firing up the sceptics and raving sentimentalists

Days, weeks and months that once filled us with anxiety and anticipation

Are now behind us in reflection, appreciation or trepidation for 2025

Time and change...the only constants

Our behaviours...the distinguishing variables of life's experiments

A blaring reality check to our mortality, vitality and capability

Supplemented with faith, drive, grace, sheer will, determination

And action

To conquer the fear, loneliness and inner saboteur

Adds milestones in personal and professional germination with grandeur

For that leap into the unknown is the greatest test of your purpose

You know it...that internal compass which reveals your greatest click

Deep breaths, small steps, revise and return to your vision and dream

Sculpt and mould every decision with laser-like precision

You owe it to yourself to question the who's, why's, how's and when's

Discernment at its finest on the best fitting end

No regrets at those who crossed paths

All there for seasons and lessons

Take it in stride as you leap and bound but never let ego and pride hound

You are worth it however many times you have to remind yourself

Let your actions embolden, empower and envelope you

To be, do, think and live kinder as we navigate life in trial and error

Reveals the best and most honourable character

DAVI RAMKALLAWAN

Chaguanas