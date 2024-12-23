2024 – A Year of Leaps and Bounds
THE EDITOR: This is a self-reflective piece as the year comes to a close, titled 2024 – A Year of Leaps and Bounds.
The days fly past on our calendars
Mindful or mindless...it all depends on our inner recalibrations
January to December 2024 is now a vivid video reel of cinematic or apoplectic experiences
Firing up the sceptics and raving sentimentalists
Days, weeks and months that once filled us with anxiety and anticipation
Are now behind us in reflection, appreciation or trepidation for 2025
Time and change...the only constants
Our behaviours...the distinguishing variables of life's experiments
A blaring reality check to our mortality, vitality and capability
Supplemented with faith, drive, grace, sheer will, determination
And action
To conquer the fear, loneliness and inner saboteur
Adds milestones in personal and professional germination with grandeur
For that leap into the unknown is the greatest test of your purpose
You know it...that internal compass which reveals your greatest click
Deep breaths, small steps, revise and return to your vision and dream
Sculpt and mould every decision with laser-like precision
You owe it to yourself to question the who's, why's, how's and when's
Discernment at its finest on the best fitting end
No regrets at those who crossed paths
All there for seasons and lessons
Take it in stride as you leap and bound but never let ego and pride hound
You are worth it however many times you have to remind yourself
Let your actions embolden, empower and envelope you
To be, do, think and live kinder as we navigate life in trial and error
Reveals the best and most honourable character
DAVI RAMKALLAWAN
Chaguanas
