Chinese Association to rise again with new modern structure

The Chinese Association building before it was demolished on December 19. - Photo courtesy National Trust

FOR nearly eight decades, the building that housed the Chinese Association of TT on 7 St Ann’s Road was a vibrant cornerstone of cultural life in Port of Spain.

It was a place where generations gathered to celebrate the rhythms of the Lunar New Year, host weddings, play indoor football, and more recently pickleball.

Inside its wooden walls, the sounds of lion dances, the clamour of family celebrations and the warm scent of Chinese delicacies marked milestones in the lives of countless Trinidadians.

But now, after years of battling deterioration, this historic structure has been torn down, and in its place, a new, modern facility is set to rise — one that is said would serve the evolving needs of its community but at the cost of the memories embedded in its original, iconic form.

The seemingly inevitable decision struck a chord in the broader context of TT’s ongoing struggle with preserving heritage buildings.

>

Iconic structures across the country have met similar fates, including Greyfriars Church of Scotland in Port of Spain, in 2014, Mille Fleurs, one of the Magnificent Seven buildings around the Queen's Park Savannah, which was left to deteriorate before its eventual restoration in 2020, as well as the President’s House, left derelict for years before it was restored in 2019.

A difficult decision

Colin Mitchell, president of the Chinese Association of TT since September 2023, acknowledged the emotional significance after the demolition of the headquarters but stressed its necessity after consultations with members and stakeholders.

“The decision to demolish the building was made on December 2 by (the association’s) management committee following extensive consultations with members and stakeholders,” Mitchell said in an e-mailed response.

“This decision was driven by the building’s advanced state of deterioration and the need to modernise our property to better serve the community.”

The association has no immediate plans to construct a new building. Instead, it aims to redevelop the site with improved and expanded facilities.

A preliminary budget has been established, funded through membership fees, fund-raising events such as a pickleball tournament and Asian bingo hall, donations from members and corporate sponsors and reserves.

Mitchell affirmed the continued use of the property for community events, cultural ceremonies, sports and fundraisers. “Absolutely,” he said. “Our redevelopment project will be designed to enhance the association’s ability to host community events, fund-raisers, sports, cultural ceremonies, and other activities.”

>

The association has also completed new commercial spaces on the site, with the Mandarin Mini Mart, a small but popular market for Chinese products, set to expand in 2025.

He said the redevelopment project is expected to take approximately one year from the start of work.

Asked whether more could and should have been done to preserve the original structure, Mitchell replied: “While efforts were made over the years to maintain the building, we acknowledge that limited resources and competing priorities may have impacted the extent of preservation work.

“In hindsight, a more co-ordinated approach involving the broader community and additional external support could have been beneficial. However, we are focused on the future and ensuring that our redevelopment project serves as a sustainable and lasting legacy for generations to come.”

Artistic and cultural reflections

Artist and cultural researcher Joshua Lue Chee Kong, whose family history is intertwined with the association, reflected on the loss of the building’s cultural significance.

“For many, including myself, the Chinese Association building serves as a profound reservoir of cherished memories, of vibrant cultural celebrations, communal gatherings and spirited sporting events that united the community.

"These intangible connections hold a significance that rivals the physical structure itself, functioning as vital threads that weave together our collective identity and shared history."

Lue Chee Kong highlighted its demolished building’s significance from an architectural perspective: “This grand Victorian-style house (stood) as one of the few remaining examples of its kind, reflecting the societal influence and elegance of its era. Its intricate features, such as cast iron columns, ornate fretwork, and acid-etched glass embedded within its doors, exemplify a craftsmanship that makes the building truly remarkable."

>

Historically, the association broke barriers by welcoming first-generation Chinese of mixed descent born in Trinidad, distinguishing it from other regional Chinese associations with more provincial restrictions.

“The memories and rich history of the building will endure through the community that cherished it. As long as the community thrives, its collective memories will remain vibrant, as evidenced by the numerous heartfelt reflections shared by those with deep connections to the building, whether as residents of the area or through familial ties to the association,” Lue Chee Kong said.

“It is hoped that these stories, photographs, and recollections will be carefully preserved and documented. Furthermore, efforts should be made to salvage as many architectural elements as possible, allowing pieces of the original structure to be thoughtfully incorporated into the new building, ensuring that the legacy of the past continues to inspire future generations.”

Lessons for heritage preservation

Lue Chee Kong offered a critical view of heritage conservation in TT.

“I hold a somewhat sceptical perspective on historic preservation and heritage sites, as I have witnessed far too many of them fall into disrepair and ultimately face demolition within my lifetime.

“Unlike many other nations, we lack a well-preserved historical city centre or the robust tourism industry necessary to generate sustainable funding for heritage conservation.

“Over the years, there has been discussion about introducing subsidies to offset the costs of preserving heritage sites, but such proposals have remained mere rhetoric. Without decisive action, there will soon be nothing left to protect,” he said, stressing the need for “a concerted effort from a wide range of groups, communities, stakeholders, and government agencies.”

Lue Chee Kong said no single organisation nor individual could tackle the challenge. “Only through collaboration and unified action can we achieve the systematic changes needed to preserve and maintain the historic buildings that remain.”

>

Despite his scepticism, Lue Chee Kong said there are roles for artists and cultural activists as advocates for preservation. “They can inspire community pride and mobilise efforts to protect cultural landmarks,” he said.

He said groups such as Citizens for Conservation could provide technical expertise, facilitate dialogue and champion adaptive reuse.

“Although these organisations often contend with constrained resources, a more assertive and strategic approach – coupled with advocacy for robust legislative support – could have significantly amplified their effectiveness.”

The role of the National Trust

The National Trust of TT (NTTT) is mandated to preserve cultural landmarks across the country but the challenges continue.

It keeps a heritage asset register, which currently lists 418 properties of interest. These include 226 buildings and cultural spaces, 107 natural heritage and green spaces, and 85 other monuments. The register is frequently updated, with efforts to include new sites and properties nominated by the public.

While the Chinese Association’s building was not formally listed, Margaret McDowall, president of the National Trust, told Newsday it been on the asset register “for quite some time” and that the trust was in the process of preparing a dossier that would have assisted listing.

“The NTTT wrote a blog which is on our website to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the association founded in 1945. The building has been disintegrating for some time and in 2021 the NTTT was informed by Town and Country Planning Division that a request for demolition had been received.

“We spent a lot of time persuading the executive that there were other options and there was a slew of letters back and forth. However, it appears that there is a new executive and the NTTT was not consulted this time.”

>

The NTTT had hoped to see the building preserved, especially with the introduction of the Heritage Tax Allowance, a fiscal incentive that allows businesses to claim 150 per cent off taxes for donations made to heritage sites.

McDowall believes this incentive could have been helpful in encouraging the Chinese Association to explore alternatives to demolition.

“I don’t know if the new executive was aware of this allowance but in any event, we do not have a culture of heritage restoration and maintenance.

“Most of our professionals in the construction and facility maintenance fields are not trained in heritage restoration and management, so it’s an uphill struggle to get most property owners to envision the benefits of a restored heritage building.

“Perhaps if more people went to Cuba, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina – to name a few – or even looked at our Caribbean neighbours – Barbados, Antigua, Guyana, Suriname, Curacao…”

She said the main challenge is convincing property owners that restoration of at least part of the building, coupled with adaptive reuse, is financially feasible and cost-effective. “I like to use Mille Fleurs as an example of a building that was in a very poor condition – worse than the Chinese Association building – and it was restored with the assistance of the Cuban artisans at a price way less than rebuilding.

“The legislation is not sufficiently strong to prevent demolition – that is why we try persuasion instead. But fines need to be greater.”

Under the National Trust of TT Act (No 29 of 1991), several offences related to the protection of listed properties carry minor penalties.

A person who alters, damages, injures, or defaces any listed property, or demolishes or destroys it without the written permission of the National Trust Council, can face a $5,000 fine on summary conviction. The court may also order compensation to cover the repair or restoration of the property.

Additionally, individuals who remove objects or artifacts from listed properties or engage in unauthorised excavation can be fined up to $5,000, and may face imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

Negligent damage to listed properties can also result in a $5,000 fine, along with compensation for repairs or restoration.

She said the Planning and Facilitation of Development Act must be fully proclaimed. The act counts demolition as “development,” she explained, thereby requiring permission which is not currently needed. Only 59 properties have gone through the formal listing process, she said.

“This is a very tedious and complicated process that ensures that as much information as possible is collected, (including) the legal title, surveys, detailed descriptions of the property et cetera.

“All properties that are formally listed appear on our website. However, listing does not offer the protection we would want as the fine is extremely small and there is no other obstacle to demolition or damage to these properties as most are privately-owned.

“What the NTTT does, however, is constantly monitor all of the listed properties and as many as possible of those on the register, providing guidance and more recently fiscal incentives to encourage the restoration of these heritage properties.”

McDowall stressed that public awareness and education are key strategies moving forward but its activities will depend on its funding.

The NTTT gets a subvention from the Ministry of Planning and Development to assist with its expenses, as well as grants from the Public Sector Investment Programme to support projects at Mille Fleurs, Nelson Island, Five Islands and the Banwari Archaeological site in southwestern Trinidad.

It also works closely with agencies under the ministries of planning and community development.

“Our funding is not adequate but we have received more this year and therefore intend to communicate in particular about the Heritage Tax Allowance.

Regarding public engagement, she admitted more work is needed. It hosts tours and monthly online presentations about towns, villages and sites across TT, and a “Heritage Keepers” programme for younger audiences.

“I can’t stress sufficiently how important the preservation of our heritage is. It increases national pride, it shows through the vernacular architecture, our approaches to design to suit our climate; it creates a new industry for artisans, craftsmen, traditional construction services, et cetera.

“It enables us to have a unique product for the growth of tourism; it ensures that our history is preserved and we can tell our stories against a backdrop of natural and built heritage.”