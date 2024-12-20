Chinese Association's St Ann's HQ demolished

The Chinese Association Building at 7 St Ann's Road, St Ann's.

The Chinese Association's historic building in Port of Spain was demolished on December 19, silencing calls for its preservation.

The building, which stood at 3-5 St Ann’s Road, was constructed in 1945 and was a significant cultural landmark for the local Chinese community, serving as a hub for social, cultural and sporting activities for nearly 80 years.

The structure was reduced to rubble in a matter of hours.

TTCA president Colin Mitchell told Newsday association’s management committee took the decision to demolish the building on December 2, “following extensive consultations with members and stakeholders.”

He said, “This decision was driven by the building’s advanced state of deterioration and the need to modernise our property to better serve the community.”

Mitchell said the association has no intentions of building a new structure, and that a preliminary budget had been established for other redevelopment work “to meet the current needs of our membership.”

The building had faced numerous problems in the past decade, including issues with its foundation, roof leaks and extensive damage to its original wooden features.

There were calls from historians, architects, members of the Chinese community and the public to protect the building as a heritage site. The association suggested the financial and logistical difficulties of restoring such a large, ageing structure proved insurmountable.

In 2019, the National Trust recommended the building should be listed as a protected site because of its historical significance, but it was not officially granted heritage status. The association had reportedly been working with local authorities to explore ways to restore the structure.

“While efforts were made over the years to maintain the building, we acknowledge that limited resources and competing priorities may have impacted the extent of preservation work,” Mitchell said, adding that a more co-ordinated approach from the wider community could have been beneficial.