Senior cop tackles home invasions

ACP Wayne Mystar speaks to a woman during a police walkabout in Princes Town on December 20. - Photos by Laurel Williams

OWING to increased home invasion reports in the Southern, South Western and Central Divisions, the head of the South/Central region has recommended legislative reform to address this issue.

Speaking at a walkabout in the streets of Princes Town on December 20, ACP Wayne Mystar announced that a team will be set up to deal with home invasions, with special attention to the elderly.

"I have assigned special resources within the southern and central areas, including human and physical resources, to address home invasions specifically," Mystar said.

He also had a message to those who might be thinking about invading homes.

"We are asking them to reconsider their actions. We will not be asking them. We are telling them that we are going to seek them, we are going to find them and we are going to prosecute them with the full brunt of the law."

The walkabout was part of ongoing efforts between the police and the public to create greater partnerships to ensure safety and security.

Mystar told reporters that the classification codes did not classify home invasion as an actual offence.

He said the police were also taking proactive measures by visiting homes and advising people on making their homes more secure.

Special attention will be given to the elderly, with increased patrols.

The police will also be working with the Division of Aging in the Social Development and Family Services Ministry.

The ACP was unable to provide statistics on home invasions.

He added, "We know it is an area of concern, and we are not downplaying it. That is why we are taking this proactive approach."

Legal officer of the Southern Division, Cpl Reagan Ramanan, shared Mystar's views on legislative reform.

"It may be time for the legislative arm of the government to have a conversation with stakeholders about reviewing the legislation related to home invasions. As it stands, home invasion is not an offence per se. There are many variations, such as housebreaking, larceny, or burglary," he said.

"So maybe it is time we take a harder look at this situation to bring some solace to victims and those concerned about their living situation."

Ramanan acknowledged that there are strong (but not specific) laws like summary convictions and convictions on indictment.

While not suggesting a specific penalty for home invasions, he added that all punishments should be severe.

He emphasised that the offence not only encroached on someone's home but also affected their psyche, and punishments should reflect that.

Insp Mohammed and other police officers, as well as the president and vice president of the Princes Town Police Station Council (Oral Sooknanan and Sean Stoute) and other members also participated in the walkabout.

The police offered several safety tips, urging people to secure their homes, keep valuables away from windows and install alarm systems among other things.