Look out for a wet dry season in 2025

LANDSLIDE WEATHER: A section of this road in Bad Hill, Tobago was blocked by debris from a landslide caused by heavy rainfall. - File photo

A wetter-than-usual dry season is expected for 2025.

The TT Meteorological Service (TTMS) gave their predictions for the season at the 2025 Dry Season Seventeenth National Climate Outlook Forum at the Civil Aviation Authority on December 18.

A presentation from the TTMS at the forum said the dry season accumulated rainfall total for January to May 2025 is likely to be the highest in northern and eastern areas of Valencia, North Oropouche, Sangre Grande in Trinidad and Charlotteville, Speyside, Roxborough and Glamorgan in Tobago.

Rainfall totals could range between 512mm and 766mm.

The country is likely to get 98 dry days (of less than 1.0mm rainfall) during the season, just below the average of 107 days.

There is a high probability (31-90 per cent) that the national average of 412mm will be surpassed over the majority of TT with frequent rainfall events from January to March.

Both day and night temperatures are likely to be above-normal over the majority of both islands. There is a moderate (40 per cent) chance for short-duration warm spells in May with maximum temperatures reaching around 33.50.

Current reservoir levels

As of December 5, WASA said the Arena reservoir, which has a long-term average of 87.8 per cent, is at 63.68 per cent capacity.

The Hillsborough reservoir in Tobago, which has a long-term average of 98.9 per cent, is at 100 per cent capacity.

The Hollis reservoir, which has a long-term average of 89.78 per cent, is at 88.42 per cent capacity; and the Navet reservoir, which has a long-term average of 91.98 per cent, is at 62.72 per cent capacity.