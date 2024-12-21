3 prisoners charged for possession of cellphones, weapons

The entrance to the Port of Spain Prison on Frederick Street. - File photo

Three inmates at the Port of Spain prison have been charged with having prohibited items in their cells following searches by police and prison officers.

On November 26 and 27, a co-ordinated search by prison and police officers uncovered a range of illegal items including two cellphones. Officers also found a quantity of marijuana, cigarettes, make-shift blades, USB cables, lighters, knives and chargers.

The exercise was co-ordinated by deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Suzette Martin, Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Davis, acting Supt Ankatiah and Insp Telesford, with support from the DCP Intelligence and Investigations Operations Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and the Prison Service Operations Unit.

The inmates were arrested on December 20 and charged with possession of these items. Officers attached the DCP Intelligence and Investigations Operations Unit laid the charges. The men are scheduled to appear before a Master of the High Court next week.