Red Angels edged 1-0 by Jamaica in Jewels of the Caribbean

Jamaica's Destiny Powell (L) and Trinidad and Tobago 'Red Angels' captain Nikita Gosine battle for possession of the ball during the Jewel of the Caribbean Under-20 match, on December 19, 2024 Thursday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. - Photo buy Angelo Marcelle

A STRIKE midway through the second half gave Jamaica a narrow 1-0 win over TT Red Angels in the First Citizens Jewels of the Caribbean tournament at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima on December 19.

In the 52nd minute, substitute Gillisha Gilbert scored the only goal of the contest.

A low cross from the left side deflected off a TT defender before falling kindly to Gilbert, who scored past TT goalkeeper Zaira Aimey from eight yards out.

The Red Angels can get revenge on their Jamaican opponents as the teams play in the final of the tournament on December 20 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva at 5 pm. In the third-place playoff, the TT White Angels will battle St Vincent and the Grenadines at 3 pm at the same venue.

In the first match on December 19 at Larry Gomes Stadium, TT White Angels crushed Dominica 7-1.

Aaliyah Baptiste led the charge for the White Angels as the striker netted a brace.

There were six goal scorers on the day as Anastasia O'Brien, Mariah Williams, Shadea Andrews, Gyasi Lewis and Daneelyah Salandy also found the back of the net.

The tournament is a football invitational competition intended to help develop the next generation of women's footballers in the region.

"The Jewels of the Caribbean tournament is fast becoming a staple on the Caribbean football calendar, offering valuable competitive opportunities for women's teams outside of Concacaf and Caribbean Football Union organised events," a TT Football Association (TTFA) media release said before the tournament kicked off.