Morris-Julian's widower discharged from hospital

The family of Lisa Morris-Julian, while still coming to terms with the loss of three family members on December 16, are happy that her widower, Daniel Julian, was discharged from hospital on December 20.

An early morning fire claimed the lives of Morris-Julian and two of her children, Xianne and Jesiah, at their Farfan Street, Arima home. Morris-Julian’s other two children and her sister escaped without injury.

Julian, who was injured trying to rescue the children from the fire, was originally admitted to the intensive care unit of the Arima hospital. He was moved to a high dependency unit on December 18 and discharged today.

Morris-Julian’s uncle James Purcell told Newsday via phone the other children had been released from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation. Edward Allen, the boyfriend of one of her daughters, was also treated and discharged.

Purcell said Julian would be staying with family members while he recovered.

“There’s a candlelight vigil taking place at 6 pm starting from Printeryville where some of her constituents and youth league officers office is located and heading up to Farfan Street. We’ll be having a prayer session at the Farfan Street location at 7 pm and they will join with us.”

“We had a meeting that one of my nieces attended, concerning the funeral arrangements, so we will have more information later on.”

On December 20, the National Security Minister announced the appointment of a three-man team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Fire Service’s response to the fire.