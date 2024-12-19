West Indies women lose T20 series 2-1 to India

Deepti Sharma, centre, of India celebrates taking the the wicket of Shemaine Campbelle of West Indies during the 3rd T20 International held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, India on December 19. - Photo courtesy BCCI

INDIA women left their best batting performance for the deciding match against the West Indies women, which led to a 60-run victory in the third and final T20 match of the series played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, India.

The victory on December 19 gave India a 2-1 victory in the series.

India captain and opener Smriti Mandhana was the star in the first 14 overs before Richa Ghosh destroyed the Windies bowlers in the closing overs.

Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues put on 98 runs for the second wicket, leaving Windies captain Hayley Matthews looking for answers. Rodrigues struck 39 off 28 deliveries, before falling leg before to spinner Afy Fletcher with the score on 99 in the 11th over.

Raghvi Bist came to the crease and continued the onslaught with boundaries of her own.

Mandhana was dismissed for 77 with the score on 143 by Deandra Dottin. The India captain's 47-ball knock included 13 fours and one six.

Ghosh then took over the match, belting three fours and four sixes in her brisk 54 off 21 balls as India posted 217/4 in 20 overs.

Bist ended on 31 not out.

The Windies bowling figures did not make for pretty reading. Chinelle Henry had the best figures of 1/14 but only bowled two overs.

In reply, West Indies lost opener Qiana Joseph for 11 as Sajeevan Sajana got the breakthrough.

Star batters Matthews and Dottin combined to hit a few boundaries, but after the pair put on 37 the partnership was broken. Matthews fell for 22 off 17 deliveries in the eighth over and in the next over, Dottin lost her wicket for 25 off 17.

Henry battled at the crease, hitting 43 off 16 (three fours, four sixes). However, when she was the fifth batter out, West Indies were facing defeat, reduced to 129/5 in 14.4 overs.

West Indies closed on 157/9 in 20 overs. Radha Yadav was a handful for the Windies batters, grabbing 4/29 in four overs.

Summarised scores:

INDIA 217/4 (20 overs) (Smriti Mandhana 77, Richa Ghosh 54; Chinelle Henry 1/14) vs

WEST INDIES 157/9 (20 overs) (C Henry 43, Deandra Dottin 25; Radha Yadav 4/29). India won by 60 runs.