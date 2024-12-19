Kamil Pooran XI batsmen struggle in Red Force practice match

Kamil Pooran. -

THE Bryan Charles XI are in a dominant position at the end of day two in a TT Red Force four-day trial match against a Kamil Pooran XI, being played at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

At the close of play on December 18, the Pooran XI were 127/8 still trailing the Charles XI by 222 runs. Fast bowler Anderson Phillip has taken 3/20 in seven fours. Spinners Charles and Navin Bidaisee have grabbed 2/17 and 2/3 respectively.

Batting for the Pooran XI, Shatrughan Rambaran scored 34 and Crystian Thurton made 29.

On the opening day, West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva lashed 166 off 153 deliveries to guide the Charles XI to 349 all out.

The Red Force are preparing for the regional four-day tournament which bowls off in early 2025.

>

Summarised scores:

BRYAN CHARLES 349 (Joshua Da Silva 166, Isaiah Rajah 55; Justin Joseph 3/61, Avinash Mahabirsingh 3/55, Mikkel Govia 2/69) vs KAMIL POORAN XI 127/8 (Shatrughan Rambaran 34, Crystian Thurton 29; Anderson Phillip 3/20, Bryan Charles 2/17, Navin Bidaisee 2/3)