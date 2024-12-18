We sing and call her name

Lisa Morris-Julian -

THE EDITOR: In reflecting on the expectation of death, a wise elder of the Indigenous/First Peoples asked: “When the end of my path is reached, will you call my name in prayer?

The Santa Rosa First Peoples Community is compelled to sing and call the name of the late Lisa Morris-Julian – devoted wife and mother, proud descendant of the Indigenous/First Peoples of TT, and a disciplined and fearless representative of the people in the Parliament.

We mourn the triple loss of her life and two of her children.

We sing her name for her humility, listening ear, compassion and positive action on behalf of the people she represented.

We call her name for the sterling contribution she made to the development of the nation, and in particular the Indigenous/First Peoples, and the Borough of Arima.

May the Great Spirit comfort the bereaved, as through her selfless service, and the tragic circumstances of her death, she leaves a message to the nation of the frailty of life and the power of resilience, understanding and peace.

RICARDO BHARATH HERNANDEZ

Chief, Santa Rosa

First Peoples Community