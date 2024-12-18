Man’s body found with stab wounds in Cunupia

- File photo

THE body of a man has been found on the roadside near a drain in Cunupia early on December 18.

The victim, of East Indian descent, had been stabbed multiple times and was yet to be identified.

Officers from the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were gathering evidence at the scene up to midmorning.

The victim was lying on his back, wearing a black jersey and black shorts

Anyone with information about his identity or the circumstances of the murder can call the homicide bureau at 652-0495 or the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

