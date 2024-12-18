Browne: State-assisted funeral for Morris-Julian

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne during a media conference in 2023. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MINISTER in the Ministry of Education and D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian will be given a state-assisted funeral.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne told Newsday this on December 18.

Morris-Julian and two of her children – Jesiah, six, and Xianne, 25 – died in a fire at their home on Farfan Street, Arima, on December 16.

In a WhatsApp message, Browne said, "Under the approval of the Cabinet, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs has engaged with the family of the late MP, the Honourable Lisa Morris-Julian, and support is being extended by way of a state-assisted funeral."

He explained, "This entails the state contributing meaningfully to the funeral costs, as well as the provision of support with planning and implementation as required by the bereaved family.

Morris-Julian's family are considering the date, venue, time and other details for the funeral.

Browne said, "Great care will be taken to ensure that our beloved sister and her two children are given a send-off commensurate with their inspirational life of service and dedication."

The Prime Minister and several government ministers went to Farfan Street on December 16 after being told about the fire.

A memorial service for Morris-Julian was held at the Education Ministry in Port of Spain on December 17.

Condolence books for Morris-Julian have been opened at the Rotunda of the Red House and at the Arima Town Hall.

President Christine Kangaloo, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George and Senate President Nigel de Freitas were among those who signed the book at the Red House on December 17.

A wake for Morris-Julian, Jesiah and Xianne was due to be held at Morris Plaza, Farfan Street, Arima from 7.30 pm on December 18.

The PNM Women's League is scheduled to hold a memorial service for Morris-Julian at the party's Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain from 4.30 pm on December 19.

Morris-Julian was the league's public relations officer.

Members of the government, opposition, political parties, business groups and educational institutions have been among those expressing condolences over Morris-Julian's death.

Caricom and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley have also expressed condolences.