"Let’s give meditation a try, folks"

THE EDITOR: A dear friend forwarded me a message that the United Nations recently declared December 21 World Meditation Day.

To meditate, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, is to think deeply or focus one's mind for a period of time, in silence or with the aid of chanting, for religious or spiritual purposes, or as a method of relaxation.

Meditation is a practice that originated thousands of years ago in India and it became an integral part of many religions.

Today even non-religious people practise meditation because an increasing number of scientific studies are showing its benefits.

These benefits include reduced stress, improved concentration, better sleep, increased creativity, and more empathy.

The theme for 2024 is “Inner Peace, Global Harmony,” which is not surprising given the many ongoing international conflicts.

This laudable theme reminds me of the lyrics of the song written by Jill Jackson and Sy Miller, “Let there be peace on earth. And let it begin with me."

So, let’s give meditation a try if you’re a beginner, and if you’ve tried it before, let’s aim to be more consistent and experience the numerous positive changes personally, interpersonally, nationally and globally.

Just imagine what we can accomplish together.

