Jean-Heim McFee helps Caledonia stun AC PoS in the TTPFL

Caledonia AIA's Solomn Austin (L) goes past AC Port of Spain defender Kerron St Cyr during their TT Premier Football League match, on December 15, 2024, at the Police Barracks, St James. - via TTPFL

Caledonia AIA sprung the first major upset of the 2024/25 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) season on December 15 when they got a 1-0 win against reigning champions AC PoS at the St James Police Barracks in the second game of a double-header.

After a goalless first half, and with the game seemingly heading towards a draw, attacker Jean-Heim McFee settled the contest with a brilliant finish in the 80th minute. Given time and space in his own half, Man of the Match Gabriel Nanton picked out McFee with a searching pass. Still, with a lot to do, McFee knocked the ball past his defender with his right boot, before arrowing a wicked left-footed shot past the goalie to give his team all three points.

Caledonia earned their second straight win in the young season in the process, taking them up to six points alongside Central FC and Defence Force.

Coach Jerry Moe said it wasn’t the perfect performance from his Caledonia team, but he was pleased with the showing and how they have started the season.

“If you look at the game objectively, both teams didn’t really have many chances in terms of the free run of the game. Overall, I thought we did enough to win the game, but it could have gone either way,” Moe said, after the match.

>

“It’s important to keep the momentum because in order to win the league, we have to win games. You can’t lose games and (expect) to win the league. From that standpoint, it’s very important.”

In the first game, last season’s runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC rebounded from their loss on the opening night of the season when they defeated Tobago’s 1976 FC Phoenix by a 4-2 margin.

The Lawmen were in a rampant mood, and they jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half with goals from Kadeem Hutchinson and Kwesi “Jep” Allen. In the 55th minute, Allen scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-0, with former Phoenix attacker Mickaeel “Jem” Gordon scoring in the 75th minute to open up a 4-0 lead for Police.

Phoenix didn’t go down without a fight, though, as forward Kerri McDonald scored a brace in the dying stages of the game to give the scoreline some respectability.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Central FC*2*2*0*0*5*1*4*6

Caledonia*2*2*0*0*4*2*2*6

Defence Force FC*2*2*0*0*4*2*2*6

>

Prisons FC*2*1*1*0*3*1*2*4

AC PoS*2*1*0*1*4*2*2*3

Police FC*2*1*0*1*5*4*1*3

1976 FC Phoenix*2*1*0*1*4*5*-1*3

Club Sando*2*0*2*0*2*2*0*2

La Horquetta Rangers*2*0*1*1*3*4*-1*1

Jabloteh*2*0*0*2*2*5*-3*0

Point Fortin Civic*2*0*0*2*1*4*-3*0

Eagles FC*2*0*0*2*1*6*-5*0

>