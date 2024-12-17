Education Ministry offices close after Morris-Julian's death

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, left, and Minister in the Education Ministry Lisa Morris-Julian at the ministry in Port of Spain in this 2020 file photo.

The Education Ministry has said its head offices – Tower A and B, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain – and all district offices will be closed to the public from noon on December 17. A memorial service takes place at 1 pm at the ministry.

In a post on social media, the ministry said the decision was made to allow staff time for reflection and personal support during this difficult period.

The notice came a day after the tragic death of Minister in the Education Ministry Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children.

The ministry said it would resume normal operations at 8 am on December 18.